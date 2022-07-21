"This company is doing well" - Britt Baker weighs in on former WWE Superstars jumping ship to AEW

Britt Baker recently gave her take on why so many WWE Superstars have jumped ship to AEW, especially after some of their biggest names now seem happier with the competitor.

Baker has benefited quite a lot from all the big female names who jumped over into AEW. She's currently not spoilt for choice when it comes to opponents, especially after decimating the women's roster during her World Championship run.

The former AEW Women's champion recently made an appearance on the Not Just Football podcast. During her interview, the D.M.D speculated that the promotion initially attracted stars after proving to be a legitimate threat to WWE.

"At first, it was just the buzz. The new kids on the block, the first competition against WWE that was on a TV channel everybody has that had a real serious financial backing. But now? The big stars from WWE have jumped ship and come to AEW," Baker pointed out. (26:37 onward)

Britt Baker continued, naming all the biggest names on AEW who jumped over from WWE.

"We have CM Punk, Sting, Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan, Jon Moxley – so it’s cool because this company is doing well and everybody wants to work there, and we’re bringing all these names over. It adds legitimacy to it that it is something people want to go [to], people want to jump." (27:01 onward)

The former AEW Women's Champion might just be in for the biggest signing of the promotion if Sasha Banks' ongoing rumored WWE exit occurs. Since the promotion is WWE's biggest competitor, AEW could be the best option for Banks if she continues her wrestling career.

Britt Baker recently issued a challenge to WWE Superstar, Bayley

During the same interview with Not Just Sport podcast, Britt Baker shared how The Four Horsewomen initially inspired her, but that she'd love to have a match against Bayley. The star then issued a stern challenge to the former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion.

"Anyone of them would be a dream match for me. I always switch which one and why, but maybe right now I’ll say Bayley?" Baker said. "I want to square up against her. Bayley! A role-model? I don’t think so. Cross over to my side, Forbidden Door, right? Can you walk through it? Can you keep up with the D.M.D?" (40:43 onward)

Could Britt Baker's challenge be strong enough to entice Bayley to follow her through "The Forbidden Door"? While one of the Four Horsewomen is more likely to sign with AEW, could fans be shocked by the debut of Bayley Dos Straps?

