  • "Britt Baker is GONE," "TK betrayed her" - Fans react after The Doctor doesn't return on AEW Dynamite

"Britt Baker is GONE," "TK betrayed her" - Fans react after The Doctor doesn't return on AEW Dynamite

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 25, 2025 05:28 GMT
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion [Image Credit: Baker on X]

Fans believe AEW star Britt Baker will not return to the promotion in the future. She has been absent from the company since November 2024. The former AEW Women's World Champion was reportedly problematic backstage. Despite being healthy, she was kept off TV for over 10 months. There were also rumors that she would be switching to WWE.

Many believe that Dr. D.M.D. would return to AEW tonight, as the post-All Out Dynamite was held in Pittsburgh, which also happens to be her hometown. Also, the episode was headlined by AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander and Mina Shirakawa.

Fans were on the edge of their seats for the competitive bout, and many were expecting Britt Baker to make her grand comeback in her hometown. Unfortunately, she didn't, and the episode ended with a Death Riders angle.

After the show, many were left disappointed that the former AEW Women's World Champion didn't return to the company. Fans are now sure that she might be done with AEW and will soon make her WWE debut.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Tony Khan talks about Britt Baker's potential AEW exit

Rumors circulated a few months ago that Dr. D.M.D. had requested her release from AEW, as she aims to sign with WWE.

When Tony Khan was asked about the situation on All In: Texas media call, he stated that they had not had any conversations about her leaving AEW.

"I’ve never had a conversation about Britt Baker departing AEW. I like Britt, a lot, and I think one thing we’ve done really well with AEW is build a tight-focused show around a really strong roster, and it’s been very consistent, and I think we’ve really had a very, very good year of pay-per-view and TV, and absolutely, there are some people that have not been featured," Khan said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Britt.

