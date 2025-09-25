"Britt Baker is GONE," "TK betrayed her" - Fans react after The Doctor doesn't return on AEW Dynamite

Fans believe AEW star Britt Baker will not return to the promotion in the future. She has been absent from the company since November 2024. The former AEW Women's World Champion was reportedly problematic backstage. Despite being healthy, she was kept off TV for over 10 months. There were also rumors that she would be switching to WWE.Many believe that Dr. D.M.D. would return to AEW tonight, as the post-All Out Dynamite was held in Pittsburgh, which also happens to be her hometown. Also, the episode was headlined by AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander and Mina Shirakawa.Fans were on the edge of their seats for the competitive bout, and many were expecting Britt Baker to make her grand comeback in her hometown. Unfortunately, she didn't, and the episode ended with a Death Riders angle.After the show, many were left disappointed that the former AEW Women's World Champion didn't return to the company. Fans are now sure that she might be done with AEW and will soon make her WWE debut.Take a look at some of the reactions below:@JSM319 @SammyGr43595219LINK@Noahgilberto19 Well TK betrayed her, after all she did for AEW, at 1 point she was more over than the entire roster, your idol TK has no loyalty to anyone, such a great character trait isn’t it .Noah Gilbert @Noahgilberto19LINKYeah Britt Baker is GONE gone lolBustanut @bustanutentLINK@Noahgilberto19 She's returning to WWE?lelePeters @AlilahPete4690LINK@Noahgilberto19 They dont need herAmhlilhaus @amhlilhausLINK@Noahgilberto19 Not coming backEric #SavePBS 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦🟦🟧 @PropaneMan92LINK@Noahgilberto19 She'll debut in NXT as Dr. Olivia MartinezTony Khan talks about Britt Baker's potential AEW exitRumors circulated a few months ago that Dr. D.M.D. had requested her release from AEW, as she aims to sign with WWE.When Tony Khan was asked about the situation on All In: Texas media call, he stated that they had not had any conversations about her leaving AEW.&quot;I’ve never had a conversation about Britt Baker departing AEW. I like Britt, a lot, and I think one thing we’ve done really well with AEW is build a tight-focused show around a really strong roster, and it’s been very consistent, and I think we’ve really had a very, very good year of pay-per-view and TV, and absolutely, there are some people that have not been featured,&quot; Khan said.It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Britt.