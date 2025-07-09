Tony Khan breaks silence on rumors of Britt Baker possibly leaving AEW

Tony Khan has finally addressed the situation regarding Britt Baker and her status with AEW moving forward. He has commented on the recent speculations that she was looking for ways to leave the company.

The former AEW Women's World Champion has not been seen on AEW programming since mid-November. There have been reports stating that she was unhappy with this and was looking for a way out of the company. She has also been linked to a move to WWE. This situation has been debunked by other reports.

During the media call for All In: Texas this Saturday, Tony Khan was asked about the situation surrounding Britt Baker and whether she could be a surprise entry during the Casino Gauntlet Match. He clarified her status, stating that he has not had any talks about her leaving the promotion. Khan did not confirm nor deny the possibility of her being around at the pay-per-view.

“I’ve never had a conversation about Britt Baker departing AEW. I like Britt, a lot, and I think one thing we’ve done really well with AEW is build a tight-focused show around a really strong roster, and it’s been very consistent, and I think we’ve really had a very, very good year of pay-per-view and TV, and absolutely, there are some people that have not been featured, that we have a great group of wrestlers that have not necessarily been on the show a lot, or even in some cases 2025, that are very talented, and we would like to work back in when the opportunity presents itself,” Khan said. [H/T - ITRWrestling]

Britt Baker's contract would be up much later

There has been speculation that the 34-year-old could end up leaving when her contract expires next year. But this may end up being at a much later time than expected.

During a recent podcast on Fightful, Sean Ross Sapp spoke about Baker's booking within the company and revealed that there were creative plans that were discussed, but it seems that this did not materialize. He also addressed her contract status and mentioned how injury time could be added to this, which could extend her deal until 2027.

“Hoping that we’ll see her at the All In Casino Gauntlet Match. I think that would make a lot of sense... But right now, she has over a year left on her AEW contract, and with injury time, that could extend into 2027.” [H/T- RSN]

All In this weekend could be the perfect way for Britt Baker to return, seeing as she was at last year's show. This could also be an ideal way of confirming that she was still All-Elite and that isn't changing anytime soon.

