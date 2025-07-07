Massive new update on Britt Baker's future amid WWE rumors - Reports

There has been speculation that Britt Baker might be headed to WWE after six years with AEW. A report has come in regarding the situation, and there is a belief that this won't happen anytime soon.

The former AEW Women's World Champion hasn't been seen since November, when she competed in a match against Penelope Ford. Several reports have emerged claiming she was looking for ways to leave the company. Others debunked these claims, stating that the promotion had no plans to let her go or that those internally were unaware she was planning to leave.

During the recent Fightful Report podcast, Sean Ross Sapp provided more context regarding Britt Baker's contract with AEW. He mentioned that she was not looking to leave the company. He also revealed that there were discussions about a match for her at Double or Nothing, but it is unclear if this progressed enough for them to brief her on this.

“There’s some confusion about Britt Baker’s status this week. She is not on her way out of AEW. She is not actively looking to leave AEW...There had been some creative discussions about her possibly having a big Double or Nothing match. I don’t know that that creative ever actually made it to her. Don’t know any details on why that is. I believe she’s been willing to come back to the company and do some work—it just hasn’t been in the cards of late.”

Sapp wished to see her in the Casino Gauntlet match, as it would be a good moment for her comeback match. He also mentioned that, despite reports saying her contract with AEW was ending next year, it could extend until 2027 because of injury time.

“Hoping that we’ll see her at the All In Casino Gauntlet match. I think that would make a lot of sense.” “But right now, she has over a year left on her AEW contract, and with injury time, that could extend into 2027.” [H/T RSN]

Britt Baker recently received a heartfelt message from an old ally

The 34-year-old arrived in AEW as a heel and had an assistant of sorts with her, Reba (aka Rebel). The two stood together for a few years.

A fan recently created a thread highlighting Britt Baker's best moments during her tenure with the promotion. Rebel replied to this and urged everyone not to forget her legacy within the company.

"Never forget," Rebel wrote.

Britt has since then replied to her former on-screen ally's post, showing her appreciation for her.

It's uncertain when fans will see Britt Baker return to the screen, but with All In taking place next week, this could be the perfect way for her to make a blockbuster return to the company.

