  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 46-year-old AEW star shows support for Britt Baker amid WWE speculations

46-year-old AEW star shows support for Britt Baker amid WWE speculations

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 03, 2025 11:44 GMT
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion [Photo courtesy: AEW's official website and WWE on X]

An AEW star has taken to social media to show their support and appreciation for Britt Baker. This comes following rumors that Baker could be on her way out of the company and might jump ship to WWE.

Ad

Baker has been absent from the promotion for months now, and there is no indication of a return. Recently, reports indicated that she was looking for a way out of the company. The star's contract seemingly runs until next year, and the promotion may not have plans to let her leave. On X/Twitter, Baker's former on-screen partner, Rebel, replied to a thread online of her best moments in AEW.

Rebel shared the post in case the rumors that she was leaving All Elite Wrestling were true. The 46-year-old wanted fans to never forget the impact Baker had on the company.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Never forget," Rebel wrote.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Ad

Britt Baker responded to Rebel's post

The former AEW Women's World Champion responded to Rebel's post on social media. Baker showed her appreciation for her longtime ally and gave her credit for playing a significant role in her All Elite Wrestling run.

Since both of them are inactive within the company, it remains to be seen whether a reunion between them is in the cards.

Ad
"Reba [emoji]," Baker replied.
Ad

Britt Baker has been a part of the women's roster right from the start, and she has led this division on multiple occasions. Now that the landscape of the roster has significantly changed, it remains to be seen whether she'll find her way back into the mix.

The abovementioned reports about Baker's future are all conflicting. A new report has suggested that backstage officials had no clue that she was seemingly planning on leaving. Fans should just stay tuned for further developments on the situation.

Do you want to see Baker jump ship to WWE? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications