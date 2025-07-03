46-year-old AEW star shows support for Britt Baker amid WWE speculations

An AEW star has taken to social media to show their support and appreciation for Britt Baker. This comes following rumors that Baker could be on her way out of the company and might jump ship to WWE.
Baker has been absent from the promotion for months now, and there is no indication of a return. Recently, reports indicated that she was looking for a way out of the company. The star's contract seemingly runs until next year, and the promotion may not have plans to let her leave. On X/Twitter, Baker's former on-screen partner, Rebel, replied to a thread online of her best moments in AEW.
Rebel shared the post in case the rumors that she was leaving All Elite Wrestling were true. The 46-year-old wanted fans to never forget the impact Baker had on the company.
"Never forget," Rebel wrote.
How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!
Britt Baker responded to Rebel's post
The former AEW Women's World Champion responded to Rebel's post on social media. Baker showed her appreciation for her longtime ally and gave her credit for playing a significant role in her All Elite Wrestling run.
Since both of them are inactive within the company, it remains to be seen whether a reunion between them is in the cards.
"Reba [emoji]," Baker replied.
Britt Baker has been a part of the women's roster right from the start, and she has led this division on multiple occasions. Now that the landscape of the roster has significantly changed, it remains to be seen whether she'll find her way back into the mix.
The abovementioned reports about Baker's future are all conflicting. A new report has suggested that backstage officials had no clue that she was seemingly planning on leaving. Fans should just stay tuned for further developments on the situation.
Do you want to see Baker jump ship to WWE? Hit the discuss button and sound off.