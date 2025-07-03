Britt Baker sends a heartfelt message to AEW star amid WWE rumors

Britt Baker has just sent out a message to a former ally of hers who has not been seen in AEW in roughly three years. This comes amidst rumors that Baker has been trying to find ways to leave the promotion.

Being one of the company's originals, the 34-year-old became a major heel figure during their early beginnings. She was accompanied by Reba (aka Rebel), and the two were alongside each other for a few years until the latter was sidelined due to injury.

A user on X (fka Twitter) posted a thread of Britt Baker's best moments in AEW. This comes following reports that she was finding a way to leave the company. Reba reposted this and mentioned how everyone should not forget these. Baker replied to her and showed her appreciation for her comment.

You can find Reba's post here.

"Reba 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩" Baker replied.

Rumor killer on Britt Baker looking to leave AEW

The former AEW Women's World Champion has not been seen within the company for a few months now, with no sign of this changing. Rumors of her leaving were ignited after a report came of her finding ways to leave the company.

Another one surfaced regarding AEW's side of things. It was mentioned that the promotion had no plans of letting her go. Her current contract is set to run until next year.

Fightful has just reported that internally, no one has heard of Britt Baker's plans to leave the company. They mentioned how, upon getting wind of these reports, this was "new news" to them.

Following her return at Forbidden Door last year, Baker picked up great momentum and even got into a feud with Mercedes Moné. However, things went south from then on as she was an inactive part of the roster. It remains to be seen whether she will go on another run, amidst rumors that she could be on her way out and on the way to WWE.

