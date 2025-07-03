Massive rumor killer on Britt Baker leaving AEW for WWE - Reports

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., became the center of discussion after major speculations pointed towards a departure from AEW to join rival competition. However, it seems all rumors might have been put to rest with the latest update regarding her status.

Ad

The Doctor has been off television since her match against Penelope Ford on Dynamite in November 2024. A recent report stated that she was seeking to part ways with AEW amidst major rumors of joining WWE. Another one hinted that All Elite Wrestling was not keen on letting go of one of its top talents and having them scooped up by WWE.

However, a new update by Fightful is hinting at things in a completely different direction. They reported that every source who was contacted has denied that Britt Baker was trying to leave All Elite Wrestling. Furthermore, people familiar with the situation said that Baker's desire to exit AEW or even inform them of her plans to leave was "news to them" and management.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Earlier, it was reported that Britt Baker signed a five-year deal with AEW in 2021, which will keep her with the company for at least five years. With multiple theories about the situation, it remains to be seen what the future holds for The Doctor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action