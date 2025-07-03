Massive rumor killer on Britt Baker leaving AEW for WWE - Reports

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., became the center of discussion after major speculations pointed towards a departure from AEW to join rival competition. However, it seems all rumors might have been put to rest with the latest update regarding her status.
The Doctor has been off television since her match against Penelope Ford on Dynamite in November 2024. A recent report stated that she was seeking to part ways with AEW amidst major rumors of joining WWE. Another one hinted that All Elite Wrestling was not keen on letting go of one of its top talents and having them scooped up by WWE.
However, a new update by Fightful is hinting at things in a completely different direction. They reported that every source who was contacted has denied that Britt Baker was trying to leave All Elite Wrestling. Furthermore, people familiar with the situation said that Baker's desire to exit AEW or even inform them of her plans to leave was "news to them" and management.
Earlier, it was reported that Britt Baker signed a five-year deal with AEW in 2021, which will keep her with the company for at least five years. With multiple theories about the situation, it remains to be seen what the future holds for The Doctor.
