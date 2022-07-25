"There is no ceiling for him" - Britt Baker heaps praise on promising 26-year-old AEW star (Exclusive)

Former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. has taken the opportunity to lavish praise on the largest athlete in All Elite Wrestling, Satnam Singh.

Singh made his AEW debut during the April 13th, 2022, edition of Dynamite, where he aligned himself with Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. The trio proceeded to beat down Samoa Joe, who had just won the ROH Television Championship from Minoru Suzuki moments earlier.

Since then, Singh has gone 3-0 in AEW, with all three of his matches being tag team bouts with Lethal in his corner. However, he is yet to have a singles match in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Baker stated there is no ceiling for what the 26-year-old can achieve in the company.

"He’s great, I can’t wait to see more from him, he’s got literally there is no ceiling for him because look at him. He’s such a likeable guy, great personality and he’s hungry, hungry to learn.” [5:30-5:42].

Baker further revealed that they recently had a long conversation about shoes and how Singh's massive feet have saved him some money recently.

“We actually had a conversation about shoe sizes and how he loves sneakers. But it’s so hard for him to find shoes, like what size did he say he was? It was like something crazy like size 30 maybe? I can’t remember, but he told me that his shoes they’re so hard to find that when he finds them they’re like $14. And I’m like ‘well like is that a blessing or curse? Because I’m paying a lot more than $14 for my swaggy shoes.’" [4:54-5:29].

Britt Baker made her in-ring return on the most recent episode of AEW Rampage

2022 has been a mixed bag for Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. so far, having lost her AEW Women's Championship to Thunder Rosa in March. However, she bounced back to win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in May.

After taking a brief break following her loss to Toni Storm at Road Rager, Baker returned to her winning ways in a tag team match alongside Jamie Hayter.

Baker and Hayter defeated Skye Blue and Ashley D'Amboise in their first televised win as a duo.

The tandem previously won an untelevised match against Anna Jay and Kris Statlander during the "Jericho Cruise Triple Whammy" event in 2021. But can they pick up their second win shortly? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below.

