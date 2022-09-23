"There's no room for you here in AEW' - Former Women's Champion sends a stern warning to Saraya following her debut on Dynamite: Grand Slam

Britt Baker issued a scathing warning to Saraya following the latter's shocking AEW debut on Dynamite: Grand Slam.

The Arthur Ashe stadium in New York echoed with loud cheers as the former Paige emerged from the entrance ramp. While in disbelief, fans were delighted to witness the former WWE Divas Champion in Tony Khan's promotion.

The 30-year-old star came to Toni Storm and Athena's aid after a four-way match for the women's title. After Storm won the match, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb attacked the interim champion. The heels left the ring as soon as Saraya entered the ring.

Britt Baker suffered a nose injury during the match and was bleeding profusely. After the show ended, she addressed the former anti-Diva's AEW debut while being treated by medical staff.

"I'm good. Most importantly, we [alluding to Jamie Hayter] are good. We've been through the good, the bad and the ugly together and we came out on top. I originally brought Jamie to AEW to protect me but now, she is my best friend and I need her just as much as she needs me. We're a team, we're a unit and this is our house, Saraya. So I don't know where you came from and where do you think you're going from here but you might as well turn around right now because there's no room for you here in AEW," said Baker.

You can check out the clip of Baker addressing Saraya by clicking here.

Saraya expressed gratitude towards AEW fans for the warm welcome

The former NXT Women's Champion arrived at Tony Khan's promotion after spending 11 years in WWE. One of the best female performers ever, she is considered a major influence behind the revolution of women's wrestling.

Saraya had to retire from the in-ring competition in 2018 owing to a severe neck injury. She later appeared on WWE programming in a non-wrestling role before leaving the company in June 2022.

The former Absolution leader took to Twitter to express her feelings over receiving such a grand reception from fans:

"F***ing WOW! Absolutely blown away by the pop in the stadium and the reception outside of it. Been a long journey. Couldn’t be happier to be in @AEW thank you to everyone," she tweeted.

You can check out the tweet by clicking here.

The former Divas Champion wrestled her last match in December 2017 at a house show, where she was injured during a six-woman tag team match.

Fans are hopeful of witnessing her wrestle again soon. It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for the the two-time Divas Champion.

Will the former Anti-Diva rise to prominence in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below!

