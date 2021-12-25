"It was the best match" – AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker makes bold claim regarding her popular match from 2021

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, she claimed that her Lights Out Match against Thunder Rosa was the best match of 2021.

Britt Baker said the reason she chose the Lights Out bout isn't simply because it was a great match but because it helped establish the foundation of the AEW Women's Division.

According to Baker, the match between her and Rosa helped add legitimacy to AEW's women's division. Baker believes the bout was the best match not just in the women's division but all of professional wrestling: (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

“I’m hella’ biased but, of course, I believe that. It’s not because it was just a great match or had cool stuff or even the fact that it had hardcore elements to it. But it built such a strong foundation for the women’s division. It added legitimacy to the women’s division that was just so under fire. To say not only it was the best match of our women’s division or women’s of wrestling but all of wrestling, that’s pretty freaking cool."

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa feuded for quite some time in AEW before going their separate paths. The two women faced each other on the March 17 episode of AEW Dynamite in a Lights Out Match, one that featured two women in the main event of Dynamite for the first time.

Rosa won the match, but both women received praise from critics for the contest.

Britt Baker's current reign as the AEW Women's Champion

At AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Britt Baker defeated Hikaru Shida to win the AEW Women's World Championship for the first time. On the first episode of AEW Rampage, Britt Baker defended her title against Red Velvet.

During the match, Baker reintroduced Jamie Hayter in AEW and brought her in as an ally. At All Out 2021, Baker defeated Kris Statlander to retain the title once again.

She also faced the likes of Anna Jay and Tay Conti in the coming weeks, but Britt Baker recently suffered a loss to Riho, who earned herself a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship at Battle Of The Belts by pinning the reigning champion.

