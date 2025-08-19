Britt Baker makes a rare move amid AEW absence

Dr. Britt Baker has been away from AEW TV for a long time. Amid her absence, she made a rare move on social media. The former Women's World Champion wrote a message while reacting to a fan's efforts.Fans have not seen Dr. Britt Baker on AEW TV since November last year. She last competed in a singles match against Penelope Ford on an episode of Dynamite. Amid her time away from wrestling, Baker is focusing on her career as a dentist and is quite active on social media.A fan recently shared a reel on Instagram praising Baker's achievements as a wrestler and a dentist. The social media user seemingly put a lot of effort into the video, and Baker eventually noticed it. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBaker took to her Instagram Story to share the above fan-made reel. She wrote that she rarely posts any content related to wrestling lately, but was impressed by the fan's gesture.&quot;Now I don't really post much wrestling related stuff here but this dawg put a lot of time and effort into gassing me up so lemme share lol,&quot; Baker wrote.Britt shared the edit made by a fan on her Instagram StoryThis was a rare move by Baker, as she is not known for sharing wrestling-related content on her social media handles.Wrestling veteran feels Britt Baker will join WWEAmid her absence from AEW, many fans are speculating that Britt Baker might jump ship to WWE someday. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell thinks it is possible.On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Dutch Mantell said it would be a good move for Baker to go to WWE. He cited the example of Edge and Christian to explain his opinion.&quot;Oh, I'm sure it would be. And it's like anything else when the old guard, say, Edge and Christian. When they got old in WWE, they jumped over. Now, before they can get old in AEW, they want to go to WWE, which is fine. Let them go over there and see what WWE can do with them. And then I think the door will always be open to even go back unless she's made some people,&quot; Mantell said.AIR @AIRGold_LINKLosing Britt Baker would be a big blow to AEW and a major win for WWE perception wise! She’s a pillar, AEW’s first female signing, its top talker, had some of the best matches, and literally injured herself carrying the division on her back. Hope both sides can work it out.Fans will have to wait and see if Britt Baker will ever be seen in WWE.