Britt Baker makes a rare move amid AEW absence

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 19, 2025 09:31 GMT
Britt Baker AEW
Britt Baker on AEW TV (Image source: AEW on Facebook)

Dr. Britt Baker has been away from AEW TV for a long time. Amid her absence, she made a rare move on social media. The former Women's World Champion wrote a message while reacting to a fan's efforts.

Fans have not seen Dr. Britt Baker on AEW TV since November last year. She last competed in a singles match against Penelope Ford on an episode of Dynamite. Amid her time away from wrestling, Baker is focusing on her career as a dentist and is quite active on social media.

A fan recently shared a reel on Instagram praising Baker's achievements as a wrestler and a dentist. The social media user seemingly put a lot of effort into the video, and Baker eventually noticed it.

Baker took to her Instagram Story to share the above fan-made reel. She wrote that she rarely posts any content related to wrestling lately, but was impressed by the fan's gesture.

"Now I don't really post much wrestling related stuff here but this dawg put a lot of time and effort into gassing me up so lemme share lol," Baker wrote.
Britt shared the edit made by a fan on her Instagram Story
Britt shared the edit made by a fan on her Instagram Story

This was a rare move by Baker, as she is not known for sharing wrestling-related content on her social media handles.

Wrestling veteran feels Britt Baker will join WWE

Amid her absence from AEW, many fans are speculating that Britt Baker might jump ship to WWE someday. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell thinks it is possible.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Dutch Mantell said it would be a good move for Baker to go to WWE. He cited the example of Edge and Christian to explain his opinion.

"Oh, I'm sure it would be. And it's like anything else when the old guard, say, Edge and Christian. When they got old in WWE, they jumped over. Now, before they can get old in AEW, they want to go to WWE, which is fine. Let them go over there and see what WWE can do with them. And then I think the door will always be open to even go back unless she's made some people," Mantell said.
Fans will have to wait and see if Britt Baker will ever be seen in WWE.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Pratik Singh
