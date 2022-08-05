"Not staying in the box" - Britt Baker opens up about the evolution of AEW

AEW star Britt Baker has labeled the promotion to be "very progressive" as she discussed the current roster.

Since its inception in 2019, the Jacksonville-based company has become a popular name in the pro wrestling industry. They have roped in many young talent and veterans from other promotions, including WWE. AEW is right now the only true competitor to the Stamford-based promotion.

During a roundtable interview at San Diego Comic-Con (via Absolute Geek Podcast), Baker highlighted that the AEW roster aims to break the idea of a typical professional wrestler. She also mentioned that the promotion could cater to all types of viewers.

“It’s very progressive, I feel. It’s not so stereotypical and not staying in the box that wrestling has to be this. We really have everything on our show. We have someone like Darby Allin or Malakai Black, we have Orange Cassidy, we have the super technical Bryan Danielsons, we have the names that everybody knows and loves like Sting, Chris Jericho and CM Punk. We have a beautiful women’s division. We have something for everybody," Baker said. (H/T - Fightful)

AEW star Orange Cassidy used Britt Baker as an example of breaking stereotypes

It's not just Baker who thinks AEW is trying to change the typical definition of a professional wrestler, as Orange Cassidy shares a similar view.

During the same interview, Cassidy stated that Baker being a real-life dentist is a perfect example of AEW's vision. He also seemingly slammed WWE for not moving pro wrestling forward:

"Like she’s actually a dentist. She actually flies home early to actually look in people’s mouths, and she’s still a phenomenal wrestler. I think that’s, whatever that other company is doing is not helping move wrestling forward, and I think this place, we are," Cassidy said. (H/T - Fightful)

Orange Cassidy and Britt Baker are no strangers as they squared off against each other on the January 19th, 2022, edition of Dynamite. In a mixed tag team bout, Baker and Adam Cole got the better of Cassidy and Kris Statlander.

Do you agree with Baker and Cassidy's statements regarding AEW's current roster? Sound off in the comments below.

