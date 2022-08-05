"Not helping wrestling move forward" - Orange Cassidy seemingly takes a shot at WWE

Orange Cassidy recently broke character to praise AEW for pushing wrestling in the right direction. He also seemingly took a shot at WWE for doing the opposite.

"Freshly Squeezed" is one of the most divisive characters in all of wrestling due to his laid-back style and "not a care in the world" attitude. His persona has prompted a number of wrestling veterans to openly blast him as a performer and as a person. However, he has consistently been one of the most popular stars on the AEW roster and has evenen challenged for the AEW World Championship.

Orange Cassidy was among a number of AEW stars who appeared at San Diego Comic Con. In an interview with the Absolute Geeks podcast, Cassidy noted that he feels that All Elite Wrestling is pushing professional wrestling forward, while "the other company" isn't.

"I think that’s, whatever that other company is doing is not helping move wrestling forward, and I think this place, we are." (H/T - Fightful)

Cassidy went on to say that he and a number of other AEW stars want to break the stereotype of what a professional wrestler is and looks like.

"I think we’re trying to break the stereotypes of what a typical professional wrestler in the common person’s mind is. Probably like a big dumb roided-up idiot who doesn’t know what they’re doing, and I want to shatter that." (H/T Fightful)

Patrick @Pat_E_Lite Just rewatched Kenny Omega vs. Pac vs. Orange Cassidy from Double or Nothing 2021. It’s one of my favorite matches of this year, and when it was live, I marked out super hard when I thought Cassidy was going to win. Just rewatched Kenny Omega vs. Pac vs. Orange Cassidy from Double or Nothing 2021. It’s one of my favorite matches of this year, and when it was live, I marked out super hard when I thought Cassidy was going to win. https://t.co/TQ7hUXR6HO

Orange Cassidy used Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. as an example of breaking stereotypes

During the interview with the Absolute Geeks podcast, former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. was alongside Orange Cassidy. She stated that "Freshly Squeezed" should be used as an example of someone who is breaking stereotypes in wrestling due to her legitimate dentistry background.

"Like she’s actually a dentist. She actually flies home early to actually look in people’s mouths, and she’s still a phenomenal wrestler." (H/T Fightful)

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc



Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker & Adam Cole



vs.



Kris Statlander & Orange Cassidy



Dynamite Now playing in the ring... #AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker & Adam Colevs.Kris Statlander & Orange Cassidy #AEW Dynamite Now playing in the ring...#AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker & Adam Colevs.Kris Statlander & Orange Cassidy#AEWDynamite https://t.co/zV4Q6MaoCF

Cassidy knows first hand how good of a wrestler Britt Baker is, as they faced each other in a mixed tag team match on the January 19th 2022 edition of Dynamite, where Baker and her boyfriend Adam Cole defeated Cassidy and Kris Statlander.

Do you think AEW is pushing wrestling in the right direction? Let us know in the comments section down below!

