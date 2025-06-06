Britt Baker reacts after Adam Cole introduces new family member

AEW star and champion Adam Cole recently revealed that his household had witnessed a new addition in the form of an animal companion. The fan-favorite's former partner, Britt Baker, has now shared her reaction to the news.

Ad

The Panama City Playboy won his first singles belt in All Elite Wrestling at Dynasty this past April, where he finally defeated Daniel Garcia to become the TNT Champion. Alongside his long-time allies and teammates Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly, Cole is presently at war with the members of the Don Callis Family.

Outside of the squared circle, the 35-year-old recently added a new member to his own family in the form of his puppy Aloy. The former Undisputed Kingdom leader took to Instagram to share a number of photographs of his "new roommate" with his followers.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Adam Cole's post elicited reactions from fans and peers from AEW, WWE and TNA alike. The list includes Tommaso Ciampa, Steve Maclin, Deonna Purrazzo, Renee Paquette, and even former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker. The DMD left a heartfelt comment under the post, writing:

"We love baby girl Aloy!!!", commented Baker with a series of emojis.

Check out a screenshot of Britt Baker's comment BELOW:

Britt Baker's comment under Adam Cole's post about his new dog [Image Credits: Instagram]

Cole and Baker were involved in a romantic relationship for several years since around 2017. The two split up amicably last year, as the 2022 Men's Owen Hart Cup winner confirmed in an exclusive interview in October.

Ad

Adam Cole's recent AEW matches against a top heel faction

After Paragon's loss at the hands of the Don Callis Family at Double or Nothing 2025, Adam Cole defended his TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher on the May 28 edition of AEW Dynamite. The bout ended in a DQ victory for the former NXT superstar as the challenger's stable-mate Josh Alexander interfered in the matchup by attacking the champion.

Ad

Cole, Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly teamed up with Daniel Garcia to battle Alexander, Lance Archer and RPG Vice in a multi-person match this week at AEW Collision : Fyter Fest. It was Cole himself who secured the win for his team by delivering his signature running knee on Rocky Romero.

It remains to be seen what lies next for Cole and his TNT Title reign in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More