AEW star Adam Cole welcomes new member into family following Fyter Fest 2025

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jun 05, 2025 17:50 GMT
Adam Cole
Adam Cole is a former WWE Superstar [Image source: AEW's YouTube channel]

Adam Cole welcomed a new member into his family. He made the announcement following Fyter Fest 2025.

Cole has been one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling since his arrival in the company. Unfortunately for him, he's had to spend a lot of time on the sidelines due to various injuries. Currently, the 35-year-old is a regular feature on TV and has formed a faction with Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly called Paragon. The group recently competed at AEW Fyter Fest.

Following the show, the AEW star took to X/Twitter to announce that he'd adopted a puppy named Aloy:

"Say hello to Aloy…my new roommate BayBay 🐕🩵."

You can check out his tweet below:

Sammy Guevara names Adam Cole as his dream opponent

Sammy Guevara has been one of the pillars of AEW since the company's inception. He is one of the most popular stars on the roster and has already competed against major names like Matt Hardy, Cody Rhodes, and Sting, among others. However, he has never competed against Adam Cole in singles competition, and he is hoping for the opportunity to do so.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor Bill Apter, Sammy Guevara named the former Bullet Club member as his dream opponent.

"Oh, I mean, there's a lot of guys, you know. Like, we were kind of teasing a couple weeks ago, but then some things changed. Maybe we'll circle back to it. But me and Adam Cole, we've never gotten into there in singles competition," Guevara said. [From 6:27 onwards]
Check out Guevara's interview in the video below:

It will be interesting to see whether Sammy Guevara will get to face off against the former WWE star in a singles match sometime in the near future, and if so, who emerges victorious.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
