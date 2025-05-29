Sammy Guevara picks out former Bullet Club member as his dream AEW opponent (Exclusive)

Top AEW star Sammy Guevara has been with the promotion since it formed six years ago in 2019. During his time with the company, he's been an integral part of many different storylines and factions. He's worked under Chris Jericho for a very long time and has had many rivalries with top stars in the promotion.

Guevara has won the TNT Championship on three separate occasions, having beaten the likes of former AEW star Cody Rhodes and also his current tag team partner, Dustin Rhodes.

Given his long tenure with the company, he's had many dream matches with members of the AEW roster. Speaking during an exclusive interview with Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sammy Guevara was asked about his dream opponent in the company, and he picked out former Bullet Club member Adam Cole.

"Oh, I mean, there's a lot of guys, you know. Like, we were kind of teasing a couple weeks ago, but then some things changed. Maybe we'll circle back to it. But me and Adam Cole, we've never gotten into there in singles competition," Guevara said. [From 6:27 onwards]

Adam Cole is one of the most popular stars within the company and is extremely over with the fan base. The two stars clashed once within the company, but it was in a tag team match when Adam Cole and MJF faced Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in the finals of the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.

