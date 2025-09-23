Britt Baker reacts after fan-favorite duo finally reunites in AEW

AEW star Britt Baker recently commented on a social media post after two stars reunited once again. She hasn't been seen in the promotion since November 2024. Rumors about her moving to WWE circulated, but those talks have cooled down in recent weeks. Her contract with the Jacksonville-based company doesn't end until late 2026. Baker recently reacted to the reunion of Jurassic Express. Luchasaurus and Jack Perry parted ways a few years ago. When The Scapegoat was abandoned by The Elite last year, he decided to reach out to his masked friend. At All Out 2025, Perry returned after a 10-month absence and turned on The Young Bucks, and later, Luchasaurus joined him. The duo hugged each other and confirmed that they are reunited again.Fans have been talking about the wholesome moment for the past few days. The former TNT Champion recently took to Instagram and shared their pictures from the pay-per-view. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer AEW Women's World Champion also reacted to the long-awaited reunion of Jurassic Express.Take a look at Britt Baker's reaction below:Britt Baker reacted to Jurassic Express' reunion [via Perry's Instagram post]Veteran says Britt Baker should go to WWEWWE reportedly showed high interest in signing Baker. She still has a lot of time remaining on her contract.While speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Dutch Mantell claimed that Britt should try her hand in WWE after her current deal expires.&quot;Oh, I'm sure it would be. And it's like anything else when the old guard, say, Edge and Christian. When they got old in WWE, they jumped over. Now, before they can get old in AEW, they want to go to WWE, which is fine. Let them go over there and see what WWE can do with them. And then I think the door will always be open to even go back unless she's made some people,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what is next for the former AEW Women's World Champion.