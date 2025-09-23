  • home icon
Britt Baker reacts after fan-favorite duo finally reunites in AEW

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 23, 2025 03:00 GMT
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion

AEW star Britt Baker recently commented on a social media post after two stars reunited once again. She hasn't been seen in the promotion since November 2024. Rumors about her moving to WWE circulated, but those talks have cooled down in recent weeks. Her contract with the Jacksonville-based company doesn't end until late 2026.

Baker recently reacted to the reunion of Jurassic Express. Luchasaurus and Jack Perry parted ways a few years ago. When The Scapegoat was abandoned by The Elite last year, he decided to reach out to his masked friend. At All Out 2025, Perry returned after a 10-month absence and turned on The Young Bucks, and later, Luchasaurus joined him. The duo hugged each other and confirmed that they are reunited again.

Fans have been talking about the wholesome moment for the past few days. The former TNT Champion recently took to Instagram and shared their pictures from the pay-per-view.

Former AEW Women's World Champion also reacted to the long-awaited reunion of Jurassic Express.

Take a look at Britt Baker's reaction below:

Britt Baker reacted to Jurassic Express' reunion [via Perry's Instagram post]
Britt Baker reacted to Jurassic Express' reunion [via Perry's Instagram post]

Veteran says Britt Baker should go to WWE

WWE reportedly showed high interest in signing Baker. She still has a lot of time remaining on her contract.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Dutch Mantell claimed that Britt should try her hand in WWE after her current deal expires.

"Oh, I'm sure it would be. And it's like anything else when the old guard, say, Edge and Christian. When they got old in WWE, they jumped over. Now, before they can get old in AEW, they want to go to WWE, which is fine. Let them go over there and see what WWE can do with them. And then I think the door will always be open to even go back unless she's made some people," he said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the former AEW Women's World Champion.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Neda Ali
