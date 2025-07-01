Britt Baker reacts to the idea of a major WWE move, but there's a twist

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker recently reacted to the idea of a potential WWE move on social media. However, the twist is that it's not related to The Doctor.

The D.M.D. has an interesting reaction to the idea of Jesse Kove possibly joining WWE. The 34-year-old is a popular American actor who has featured in multiple movies and TV series. He is popularly known for his performance in Netflix's Cobra Kai series as Varsity Captain David. Britt was also featured in the series as Sensei Oksana.

Recently, a fan shared a picture of Jesse Kove with the Winged Eagle version of the Undisputed WWE Championship and suggested he would do well in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

''WWE champ, you'd do okay tbf in WWE, bud!'' a fan wrote.

Jesse shared the post on his Instagram story and asked Britt for her opinion. The AEW star shared the post on her IG story and reacted with a couple of eye emojis, seemingly expressing her interest in the same.

Check out The Doctor's reaction below:

Britt Baker's latest Instagram story.

Britt Baker was rumored to be close to signing with WWE

The Doctor has not been on AEW TV since November 2024. Amid her extended absence from weekly programming, former Interim WWE RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman recently claimed that Baker is close to signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on The Last Word podcast, The Coach reported the following:

"Alright, so I just got in real time. You guys know, I've just been breaking news left and right, and I have yet, when it's in context, I have yet to be wrong. So, I just found out there's a name, a female name out there that [sic] is this close to signing with WWE. Any guesses? Gone from AEW [Britt Baker], close."

Only time will tell what the future has in store for the former AEW Women's World Champion.

