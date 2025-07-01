  • home icon
  • Britt Baker reacts to the idea of a major WWE move, but there's a twist

Britt Baker reacts to the idea of a major WWE move, but there's a twist

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 01, 2025 13:12 GMT
Britt Baker WWE
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion. [Image via AEW Facebook; logo from WWE.com]

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker recently reacted to the idea of a potential WWE move on social media. However, the twist is that it's not related to The Doctor.

The D.M.D. has an interesting reaction to the idea of Jesse Kove possibly joining WWE. The 34-year-old is a popular American actor who has featured in multiple movies and TV series. He is popularly known for his performance in Netflix's Cobra Kai series as Varsity Captain David. Britt was also featured in the series as Sensei Oksana.

Recently, a fan shared a picture of Jesse Kove with the Winged Eagle version of the Undisputed WWE Championship and suggested he would do well in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

''WWE champ, you'd do okay tbf in WWE, bud!'' a fan wrote.

Jesse shared the post on his Instagram story and asked Britt for her opinion. The AEW star shared the post on her IG story and reacted with a couple of eye emojis, seemingly expressing her interest in the same.

Check out The Doctor's reaction below:

Britt Baker&#039;s latest Instagram story.
Britt Baker's latest Instagram story.

Britt Baker was rumored to be close to signing with WWE

The Doctor has not been on AEW TV since November 2024. Amid her extended absence from weekly programming, former Interim WWE RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman recently claimed that Baker is close to signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on The Last Word podcast, The Coach reported the following:

"Alright, so I just got in real time. You guys know, I've just been breaking news left and right, and I have yet, when it's in context, I have yet to be wrong. So, I just found out there's a name, a female name out there that [sic] is this close to signing with WWE. Any guesses? Gone from AEW [Britt Baker], close."
Only time will tell what the future has in store for the former AEW Women's World Champion.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

