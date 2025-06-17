Current AEW star reportedly gone from the company and is this close to signing with WWE

The year 2025 has already seen several stars jump ship from AEW to WWE. It looks like another wrestler is on their way to the Stamford-based promotion.

Former broadcaster Jonathan Coachman just reported that one of AEW's major female stars is done with the company. Britt Baker, who hasn't been seen on AEW TV for quite some time, is said to be WWE-bound.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman said he learned from his sources that Britt Baker is gone from AEW and is 'this close' to signing with WWE.

"Alright, so I just got in real time. You guys know, I've just been breaking news left and right, and I have yet when it's in context, I have yet to be wrong. So, I just found out there's a name, a female name, out there that is this close to signing with the WWE. Any guesses?...Gone from AEW [Britt Baker], close." [10:59 - 11:31]

Trending

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

You can check out the full live stream below:

Fans should take this rumor with a pinch of salt since there were reports not too long ago that AEW's resident dentist signed a five-year contract in 2021. This means she wouldn't be contractually free to go elsewhere until at least 2026.

However, Baker has landed herself in hot water in the past due to her backstage conduct. As of this writing, there is no official confirmation from either Baker or Tony Khan that suggests her time with AEW is coming to an end.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for further updates.

If you carry quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More