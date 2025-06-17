  • home icon
  • Current AEW star reportedly gone from the company and is this close to signing with WWE

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Jun 17, 2025 05:47 GMT
Another AEW star is WWE bound (Image Credits: wwe.com)
The year 2025 has already seen several stars jump ship from AEW to WWE. It looks like another wrestler is on their way to the Stamford-based promotion.

Former broadcaster Jonathan Coachman just reported that one of AEW's major female stars is done with the company. Britt Baker, who hasn't been seen on AEW TV for quite some time, is said to be WWE-bound.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman said he learned from his sources that Britt Baker is gone from AEW and is 'this close' to signing with WWE.

"Alright, so I just got in real time. You guys know, I've just been breaking news left and right, and I have yet when it's in context, I have yet to be wrong. So, I just found out there's a name, a female name, out there that is this close to signing with the WWE. Any guesses?...Gone from AEW [Britt Baker], close." [10:59 - 11:31]
You can check out the full live stream below:

youtube-cover

Fans should take this rumor with a pinch of salt since there were reports not too long ago that AEW's resident dentist signed a five-year contract in 2021. This means she wouldn't be contractually free to go elsewhere until at least 2026.

However, Baker has landed herself in hot water in the past due to her backstage conduct. As of this writing, there is no official confirmation from either Baker or Tony Khan that suggests her time with AEW is coming to an end.

