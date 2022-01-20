"That's what he helped me with" – AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker opens up on relationship with former WWE NXT Champion

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker was all praise for former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano as well as his partner Candice LeRae. The Good Doctor credited Johnny Wrestling for helping her add pizzazz to her matches.

Britt was once part of WWE as she worked as an enhancement talent on RAW. Nia Jax squashed the current AEW Women's Champion years before we knew her as the superstar she is now.

Speaking on My Mom's Basement, Britt Baker opened up on how Johnny Gargano helped her develop as a wrestler to make her moveset look cooler and flashier:

"Him and Candice both, it was so cool. He's so innovative. Like, he was it for me. I loved his training because he'd take the most basic simple concept of like chain wrestling but make it flashy and cool. It's what he's known for doing, of course, but he made it so easy for us like something that anybody that was like early on in wrestling — all of us sucked, we weren't good yet."

"We were all trainees, and to get to have that, you get excited to go into training because you just know, 'I'm going to learn something cool today that I'm going to be able to put in a match. People are gonna think I'm flashy,' and that's why I was going to Cleveland at the time. I had learned the basics. I learned the fundamentals, like, I knew the headlock, the chin lock, drop down, I knew all that. I didn't know, like, putting a little pizzazz on matches, and that was, that's what he helped me with." (H/T - Fightful)

Britt Baker teamed up with Adam Cole in AEW for the first time

Britt Baker and Adam Cole are among the most recognizable couples in wrestling. On AEW Dynamite, the duo teamed up for the first time to face Kris Statlander & Orange Cassidy.

The former NXT Champion picked up the win after hitting The Boom on Freshly Squeezed. The finish came after the latter accidentally put the real-life dentist through a table at ringside. After the match, an enraged Adam Cole challenged Orange Cassidy to a Lights Out Match at the Beach Break episode of Dynamite.

