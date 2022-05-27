Britt Baker responds to fan backlash surrounding her recent AEW Dynamite match

Britt Baker quickly shot up in popularity and became the AEW Women's Champion in 2021. Since then, she's maintained her status on the roster. The former champion recently took to Twitter to respond to fans criticizing her recent match against Toni Storm.

During this week's AEW Dynamite, Baker took on the former WWE Superstar in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and defeated her. Fans quickly took to Twitter to voice their displeasure at the outcome, saying Storm deserved the win more than Baker.

Baker made a very in-character tweet and slammed fans for their opinions in light of the recent backlash:

"Some of you on here need to get yourself a friend like @jmehytr. The rest of you on here just need to get a life," Baker Tweeted.

Baker has never been one to mince her words, and the former champion made it clear that the comments against her didn't phase her.

Britt Baker will take part in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals, where she'll face one of two former nemeses. Kris Statlander or Ruby Soho might just put Baker down in the way fans seem to be clamoring.

Britt Baker also took to Twitter to point out that some fan criticism borders cyberbullying

Britt Baker additionally referenced how fans have been trolling her about a recent interview. The star hinted at how some fans can take their distress too far:

"Those of you trolling me over an interview answer I gave when asked about a dream match opponent should go on to read the rest of the article where we discuss cyberbullying and how toxic twitter can be."

Since Baker didn't include which comments or online accounts were targeting her, it's safe to assume she does indeed check most comments.

