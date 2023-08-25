Britt Baker reveals her boyfriend Adam Cole's biggest weakness

Britt Baker recently gave advice to her real-life boyfriend Adam Cole following his interactions with the AEW World Champion MJF. She wished that he would exert caution at all times.

A few days from today, in front of thousands of people in Wembley Stadium, best friends MJF and Adam Cole will be featured in two times on the match card. The first alongside one another for the ROH Tag Team Titles, and again in the main event against one another for the AEW World Championship.

While speaking to DAZN, Britt Baker revealed that the Panama City Playboy's biggest weakness was that he was too trusting. Although this was a good thing according to her, it could be taken advantage of.

“I think one of Adam’s fatal flaws is that he’s too trusting. He’s too optimistic, he’s sees the best in everything and everyone and that’s wonderful, I wish I was more like that, but you also have to be realistic and realize that there are giant pieces of sh*t out there that disguise themselves in a Burberry scarf."

She then talked about her boyfriend's relationship with MJF, saying how in a way it was a good thing that it happened.

"On the other side, what a better way to get all the TV time in the world than to put yourself with MJF? I’m very happy for him in that sense because MJF’s face is all over AEW, if that means that Adam’s face is all over AEW too, I support that but I just want him to have his guard up at all times,” said Bekar. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

MJF reveals Adam Cole is the only one in the AEW roster he did not hate

Earlier today, MJF and Adam Cole's appearance on an episode of the popular Hot Ones was posted. In the show, the pair had to answer questions related to them, while eating through some spicy chicken wings.

MJF was asked who he thought was the biggest a**hole in the locker room, and he simply said it was everyone but Adam Cole himself.

"That's a tough one 'coz there's people that I, like, viscerally hate to my core, and to just point out one would be, like, physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually impossible. I hate everyone except him. So like, if I say everyone, feels like that's a cop out." (2:48 - 3:05)

Their new friendship will be tested when the two compete in two matches at AEW's biggest event to date, with the final test being their main event match when they face each other for the promotion's biggest prize.

