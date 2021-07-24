Britt Baker reveals she suffered legitimate injury during AEW Fyter Fest

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker recently revealed that she wrestled her way through a broken wrist on Night 2 of Fyter Fest.

At the show, Baker successfully defended her title against former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose in a hard-fought battle. Despite being sluggish in places, Britt Baker picked up a convincing victory in the end.

It also marked her first title defense since winning the championship from Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Britt Baker shared a picture with mixed martial artist Paige VanZant. Alongside the click, The Role Model of AEW revealed that she retained her Women's Championship at Fyter Fest with a broken wrist. Baker further stated that despite being injured, she has no plans to take any time off.

"With @paigevanzant…And oh yeah, I retained the title on Wednesday night at #aewdynamite with a broken wrist. Not taking any time off either. #AndStill," tweeted Britt Baker.

With @paigevanzant …And oh yeah, I retained the title on Wednesday night at #aewdynamite with a broken wrist. Not taking any time off either. #AndStill pic.twitter.com/YQVC37Woie — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) July 24, 2021

It's a testament to Baker's fighting spirit that she didn't let an injury play spoilsport in her first title defense. However, it now remains to be seen if AEW will take some safety measures to keep Baker away from in-ring action until she fully recovers from the injury.

Who could next be next in line for a shot at Britt Baker's AEW Women's Championship?

Since Britt Baker has made it clear she has no intention of taking any time off, fans can expect to see her kickstart a new feud very soon.

At this moment, Thunder Rosa and Tay Conti look like the ideal candidates to challenge Baker. Rosa, who recently signed a full-time deal with AEW, is tied in singles competition with Baker.

Going by how well their first two matches were received, their next outing also promises to be nothing less than spectacular.

There is no greatest victory than the one you earned with sweat, blood and tears! Thank you to absolutely everyone who stopped by and wish me well during this special day. For all the gifts and dinners bought for me today. I’m BEYOND Blessed! #thunderarmy #lameramera #HBD pic.twitter.com/9JMtYCBUdE — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) July 23, 2021

Meanwhile, a match with Tay Conti could be the perfect battle between a babyface and a heel. Conti has organically built a connection with AEW's fan base, and they would certainly buy into her as a legitimate contender for the Women's Championship.

Who do you want to see challenge for the AEW Women's Championship next? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John