  Britt Baker's former partner Rebel shares a rare personal update amid AEW absence

Britt Baker’s former partner Rebel shares a rare personal update amid AEW absence

By N.S Walia
Modified Feb 15, 2025 01:27 GMT
Rebel has been off AEW television for two years (Image via Rebel
Rebel has been off AEW television for two years (Image via Rebel's Instagram)

Former tag team partners Britt Baker and Rebel both have been absent from AEW for a long time. Amidst the absence, Rebel recently shared a personal milestone with her fans.

Rebel was an integral part of Britt Baker's run as a heel. After getting hired as a makeup artist by Tony Khan, she transitioned to an onscreen role and portrayed Baker's personal makeup artist.

Following that, she also started competing inside the squared circle. Many of those matches saw her and Britt Baker team up with Jamie Hayter, and she admitted that she enjoyed being with her friends onscreen.

However, she has been off AEW television for two years now. Amidst that extended hiatus, Rebel took to her Instagram to celebrate 11 years in the wrestling business on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

"Today marks my 11th year in wrestling and my love for it. Happy Valentines Day."
Rebel has not been in AEW due to health-related issues

Rebel's last televised match for AEW came back in August 2022. She teamed with Harley Cameron back in February 2024 at a GLCW event. Later on, Rebel revealed that she had been hospitalized in May after the doctors found a mass in her lung as a result of pneumonia.

Rebel further added that a few CT scans also found some more issues, and she has been on the road to recovery since then.

"Next year, expect a very fit birthday bikini pic. This year has not been what I expected. I’ve kept this private until now bc I believe I’m on the up. Thank you to the very few who knew what was going on and kept it private. And for those who didn’t know, I’ll spare you the details but in short, I was hospitalized in May for a good while bc they found a mass in my lung that they couldn’t figure out what it was, turns out it’s pneumonia. A couple of ct scans found some other minor issues that I am taking care of. I feel better every day, now that I am getting a handle on these things. cheers to another trip around the sun."

With Rebel completing more than a decade in the wrestling world, it remains to be seen when she will return to AEW for another run.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
