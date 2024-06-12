Popular AEW star present backstage during this week’s WWE NXT tapings - Reports

A prominent AEW name was reportedly present backstage at WWE NXT tonight. The star being discussed here is Rebel.

The 45-year-old star is known for accompanying Britt Baker during 2020 and 2021. The duo wrestled a handful of matches in the company. She wrestled her last televised match in the Jacksonville-based promotion in June 2022. The company didn't provide any update on her situation explaining her absence for the past two years. Nevertheless, she is still present on the official roster page.

According to Fightful, Rebel was seen backstage at tonight's WWE NXT episode. It was also reported that she is still apparently under AEW contract.

As of now, there has been no update on why she was present backstage at NXT. Also, her ally Britt Baker has been out with an injury since September 2023.

WWE NXT has been on a great run right now as the brand just came out of the successful NXT Battleground Premium Live Event last Sunday. Also, in the most recent edition of NXT, Cody Rhodes made an appearance on the developmental brand and interacted with many stars of the promotion. The American Nightmare seemingly even took a shot at AEW on the episode.

It will be certainly interesting to see if Rebel is in talks with WWE if her contract is expiring.

