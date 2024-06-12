Cody Rhodes reunites with 3 former AEW stars on WWE show; subtle shots fired at Tony Khan's company

Cody Rhodes reunited with 3 former AEW stars during a WWE show. He also fired some subtle shots at Tony Khan's company.

Cody Rhodes worked in AEW for several years alongside Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Lexis King. Spears would in fact make his first appearance in AEW by hitting Cody over the head with a steel chair. All four men have come a long way since then and are currently signed to the WWE.

Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion while Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Lexis King all compete on WWE NXT. Page made his debut this weekend at NXT Battleground and is considered to be already among the top stars in NXT by fans. Tonight, The American Nightmare decided to take a trip down to NXT. During the show, he announced that there would be a battle royal taking place next week to determine Trick Williams' next challenger for his title.

Later on in the night, he ran into Spears and wished him luck for the battle royal next week. Ethan Page then walked into the shot and asked if Cody was going to wish him luck as well. Just then, Lexis King appeared and stated that he was going to win the battle royal next week. Cody then took a shot at AEW, saying that it looked like they were in a good place.

It remains to be seen who will win the battle royal next week and challenge Trick Williams for the NXT Championship.

