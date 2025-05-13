Britt Baker's former partner shares disappointing update amid AEW absence: "I'm losing hope"

An absent AEW star and Britt Baker's former partner provided a heartbreaking update on her medical condition. The star also revealed how she is slowly losing hope, but is still fighting.
Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker's former partner, Rebel, has shared a medical update. She has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2020 and was formerly a part of a trio alongside Britt and Jamie Hayter. Rebel Tanea has not been on TV since her last televised match back in 2022.
The former TNA star has been dealing with a serious medical issue, as per her update. Taking to X, Rebel revealed that she had been hospitalized a year ago and is now losing hope. However, she revealed that she would continue to fight despite the bleak situation:
"Another day, another Dr. visit, no answers and not any better. It’s been a year since I was hospitalized and I’m losing Hope. I’m down and defeated but I’m still fighting 😔😬."
Former WWE champion teased a rematch with Britt Baker
Former WWE Divas Champion, Saraya (fka Paige), made her AEW in-ring debut against Britt Baker at Full Gear 2022. The Anti-Diva revealed that she wants to run it back with Baker in a singles match again.
Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm, the erstwhile Paige recalled her AEW debut with Britt and teased a rematch in the future as well:
"You know, it was my first match back in like five years. I hadn't really done enough training in my opinion. Like Britt had to carry me big time and I was nervous. I was like my wind wasn't perfect yet. I mean that's one thing I wish I could go back and do again for sure. Maybe we can like run it back one more time. Without Britt, I'm just so thankful for her because she was patient with me. She helped me. She talked to me throughout the whole thing. I just felt like a deer in headlights," Saraya said.
Saraya departed AEW earlier this year, while Dr. Britt Baker has been absent from TV for months. Only time will tell what the future has in store for both women.