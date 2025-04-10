3-time WWE champion teases blockbuster rematch with Britt Baker after leaving AEW

A former WWE champion recently departed AEW. She has now teased a blockbuster rematch against Britt Baker.

Ad

When Saraya (fka Paige) made her AEW debut, she was on top of the world after she was medically cleared to compete post her initial retirement. She had her first rivalry against Britt Baker and made her in-ring debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion when she faced Baker at Full Gear 2022. The two women continued to feud for several months after this match. Their last bout took place in 2023. Meanwhile, the Anti-Diva recently announced her departure from All Elite Wrestling. However, she wishes she could run it back with DMD one more time.

Ad

Trending

During a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm on Muscle Memory, the former three-time WWE champion (Divas Title twice and NXT Women's Championship once) said she was nervous during her debut match against Baker since she was returning to the ring for the first time since 2017 and felt she hadn't trained enough for the big moment. She wished she could go back in time and run it back again.

"You know, it was my first match back in like five years. I hadn't really done enough training in my opinion. Like Britt had to carry me big time and I was nervous. I was like my wind wasn't perfect yet. I mean that's one thing I wish I could go back and do again for sure. Maybe we can like run it back one more time. Without Britt, I'm just so thankful for her because she was patient with me. She helped me. She talked to me throughout the whole thing. I just felt like a deer in headlights," Saraya said. [11:04 - 11:30]

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Check out her comments in the video below:

Ad

Britt Baker reacted to Adam Cole's win at AEW Dynasty 2025

Adam Cole had been in pursuit of the TNT Championship in recent months. He faced Daniel Garcia twice over the past few weeks, with each contest failing to produce a decisive winner. Hence, the two locked horns one more time at AEW Dynasty 2025. This time, there were no time limits or outside interferences. Cole defeated Garcia and walked away with the title.

Ad

Following his win, Britt Baker, Cole's ex-girlfriend, took to her X/Twitter account to react to his win.

You can check out her reaction below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see when Britt Baker returns to AEW TV.

Please link back to the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription, if you use the quote from the first part of the article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More