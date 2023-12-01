Britt Baker's hostile tweet about AEW could add to the "disruptiveness" backstage, feels WWE Legend

Recently, former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker seemingly expressed her outrage against the company, and a WWE Legend feels it could cause more backstage drama in Tony Khan's promotion.

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. has been one of the pillars of the AEW women's division ever since the inception of the company. However, she has seemed to be lost in the shuffle for the entirety of 2023. Although Britt was in the title picture earlier this year, she has been absent from TV for the past few months.

Britt also took to the "X" (Twitter) social media platform to seemingly question her booking by AEW, pointing out that she didn't get any promo time throughout 2023. Following the seemingly rebellious tweet from Baker, WWE and ECW Legend Tommy Dreamer, expressed his concern regarding the tweet.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast recently, Dreamer stated that the tweet by Britt Baker could disrupt the AEW locker room. Here is what he stated:

"I don't think AEW needs any negatives. As of today, this is deemed a negative up until [if] this is the reveal. If this is the reveal, then we all got got, if it's not, then it needs to be handled, and if it's not handled, there will be more disruptiveness." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Tommy Dreamer compared Britt Baker's situation with The Miz in WWE

Following up on the thought about Britt Baker's tweet, Tommy Dreamer described how WWE would treat such people if they tweeted something similar, bringing up The Miz:

"There's people who complained online about stuff in WWE, they were let go. There were, if I would say, hey, you don't understand what this person went through, I did because I lived it through him, and it was The Miz. The Miz was put through hell. Did Miz go out on social media and say, 'I'm dressing in a broom closet'? Miz ate it and then continued his hard work and whatever little stupid spots he's given, he got it over. And he's been there forever." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Meanwhile, only time will tell whether Britt Baker's recent tweet was kayfabe and was meant to advance a storyline or whether it reveals her true feelings. It will also be interesting to see how AEW management handles the situation going forward.

