Britt Baker's next appearance officially gets confirmed

AEW star Britt Baker will be making a major appearance during All Out weekend. She is one of the most important cornerstones of the promotion's women's division. However, she has been overshadowed by young stars over time. She is currently on a lengthy hiatus from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The former AEW Women's World Champion was last seen in November 2024, and fans have been waiting for her to return. A few months ago, rumors were also flying around about her wanting to be out of AEW and join WWE. While she has been absent from the company, she is still making appearances.

Britt Baker recently took to Instagram and confirmed her appearance at Houston Celebrity Comic Con, which is just a few days away. The event will take place during the All Out weekend.

Take a look at the screengrab of her Instagram story below:

Britt Baker will be attending a major show

Veteran believes Britt Baker should go to WWE

The former AEW Women's World Champion still has several years left before she hangs up her boots. Unfortunately, she hasn't been used on AEW recently.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, veteran Dutch Mantell stated that Britt should sign with WWE and see what the global sports entertainment juggernaut has to offer.

"Oh, I'm sure it would be. And it's like anything else when the old guard, say, Edge and Christian. When they got old in WWE, they jumped over. Now, before they can get old in AEW, they want to go to WWE, which is fine. Let them go over there and see what WWE can do with them. And then I think the door will always be open to even go back unless she's made some people," he said.

It will be interesting to see when Dr. D.M.D. returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

