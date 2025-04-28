  • home icon
  Britt Baker's whereabouts amid AEW absence revealed

Britt Baker's whereabouts amid AEW absence revealed

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 28, 2025 17:02 GMT
Britt Baker
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion (image source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW TV for the past couple of months. Her whereabouts have now been revealed.

Britt Baker was the first female wrestler to sign with AEW. She was an instrumental part of the women's division during the company's formative years. However, her career came to a screeching halt due to health issues and injuries. During her time away from wrestling, she ventured into acting and made an appearance in Cobra Kai's sixth season.

When she returned, she was no longer the top star in the division and was subject to poor booking. She has not been seen on TV since November 2024, leaving many fans to wonder about her whereabouts.

The AEW star recently posted a clip of herself at the Cholla Cactus Garden in Joshua Tree National Park. She captioned the post as follows:

"Sunrise at the Cholla Cactus Garden in Joshua Tree National Park ☀️🌵🏜️#joshuatree #chollacactusgarden #joshuatreenationalpark #hiking #travel #jeep."

Check out her post here:

Konnan says Britt Baker needs to change her attitude

Britt Baker is no stranger to backstage issues in AEW. She was reportedly involved in a verbal spat with MJF last year. During her last televised appearance, she seemingly insulted Serena Deeb by mouthing "nobody cares" during her entrance. Many fans and critics have since commented on her attitude.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan was asked if Baker would join WWE. The wrestling legend replied that she would need to change her attitude for the sports entertainment juggernaut to consider signing her.

"I don't know about Britt but Britt must definitely have to change her attitude. She had a really bad attitude backstage," said Konnan. [From 5:10 to 5:20]
It will be interesting to see when The Doctor will make her return to All Elite Wrestling, considering her recent absence.

Quick Links
