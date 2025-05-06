Britt Baker's whereabouts amid unexplained AEW absence

Britt Baker’s latest whereabouts have been explained amid her continued AEW absence. The fans will be eager to know what the DMD is up to.

Ad

Baker has not been seen in AEW since last year. She was last seen inside a ring when she successfully took on Penelope Ford on the November 13 episode of AEW Dynamite. Since then, she has not appeared on the shows but has been very active on social media.

Now, the former AEW Women’s World Champion posted to Instagram to update her fans about her whereabouts. She posted a clip of herself chilling on Miramar Beach in Florida.

Ad

Trending

Britt on Instagram.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

She was seen in good spirits, and her fans will be hoping to see their favorite star back inside the squared circle sooner rather than later.

Ad

Mariah May accuses Britt Baker of avoiding her

Mariah May has slowly climbed up the ranks in AEW and is now one of the top stars in the company. After her recent stint as the Women's World Champion, she has firmly placed herself in the main event scene.

Now, when you are a big star, it is clear that you want to face the best. However, Mariah May has accused Baker of avoiding her. In an interview with the Wrestling Classic during her championship reign, she said:

Ad

“Well, Britt Baker’s avoiding me like the plague. I don’t where she is, so I would love to wrestle Britt Baker. For me, watching AEW, I love Jamie Hayter. So if she wants to fix her hair and come back to me and have a shot at this, she can. Every other woman has to earn it, but Jamie Hayter just has to change her hair, and she can have a shot at my world title.”

Ad

It will be interesting to see who Britt will go after when she returns from her lengthy absence from the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More