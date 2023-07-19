Britt Baker says she doesn't like AEW star

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Thunder Rosa are two members of the AEW locker room who are not on good terms. The former revealed that, to this day, she shares some negative feelings towards Rosa.

Both superstars have made their mark on the division and were Women's Champions at a point. As of this day, the last time Thunder Rosa competed in-ring was over a year ago. On the other hand, Britt Baker just recently came up short in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, losing in the quarterfinals to Ruby Soho.

While appearing on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, The Role Model was asked about injuries in the business. She mentioned that she hates when wrestlers go too far in the ring and become careless.

Heyward asked if this was a nudge to Thunder Rosa, and she replied, saying that no matter how much she hated Rosa, she is, in reality, a good wrestler.

"I will say in AEW, I’ve never had a moment in the ring where I was like, ‘I’m going to mess this person up.’ For the most part, we have a really professional locker room, which I’m very thankful for. My differences aside, I don’t like Thunder Rosa, but she’s still a good wrestler, I have to give that to her," Baker said. [H/T Fightful]

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa are never going to get along, according to Tony Khan

In April, when he appeared on the Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan talked about the ongoing heat between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. There had been issues between the two, to the point where Baker revealed these to the public on a certain episode of AEW All Access.

Khan admitted on the show that there is real-life heat between them. However, he believed that this was not a quick fix, and there's a chance that they may never make amends.

"Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa are not going to ever be friends and they are not ever going to get along. As for what the future is with them, I would say it's probably gonna be an intense rivalry for as long as both of them are wrestling. These are not two people that are ever gonna be buddies but it's something to follow for sure. Thunder Rosa, we look forward to having her back in the ring," he said. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Despite the situation between them, Baker admitted that there is professionalism in the AEW locker room, including Thunder Rosa. If this is the case all the time, there isn't a reason to 100% separate the pair in this case.

