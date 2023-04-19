Tony Khan admits major AEW stars are "never going to get along"

AEW President Tony Khan has had to deal with many internal issues between the stars on his roster. Now he's admitted that not only is there legitimate heat between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker, but the two might never make amends.

Baker has been on the receiving end of a ton of criticism online after her recent appearance on All Access, which exposed her issues with La Mera Mera. While Rosa herself hasn't been universally praised, fan perception of her has shifted in the opposite direction.

During his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan seemed to allude to more storylines between the athletes despite the heat between them.

"Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa are not going to ever be friends and they are not ever going to get along. As for what the future is with them, I would say it's probably gonna be an intense rivalry for as long as both of them are wrestling. These are not two people that are ever gonna be buddies but it's something to follow for sure. Thunder Rosa, we look forward to having her back in the ring." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

ISO🕸 @ISOistalking Britt baker and Thunder Rosa is the next Goldberg and Bret hart beef Britt baker and Thunder Rosa is the next Goldberg and Bret hart beef 😭https://t.co/StDeVk6OqQ

La Mera Mera has been on the receiving end of praise outside of All Elite Wrestling, with Hugo Savonich even putting her on the same level as Eddie Guerrero during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

Tony Khan also revealed that Thunder Rosa is not medically cleared to return to AEW yet

In a recent interview, the star herself claimed she wasn't medically cleared yet and put off her return to the promotion. While there was no reason to dispute her claim, the AEW President has now confirmed her status.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tune in NOW to BREAKING NEWS: #AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa announces that she is injured and cannot defend the championship.Tune in NOW to #AEW Dynamite LIVE on TBS BREAKING NEWS: #AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa announces that she is injured and cannot defend the championship.Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS https://t.co/fxX6z7yW0b

During the same interview, Khan explained how All Access might provide fans with an insider view into La Mera Mera's return.

"Thunder Rosa is not cleared to return to the ring yet. When she is, certainly we'll welcome her back with open arms in AEW. Some of that stuff should stay behind closed doors. We'll have some more All Access taking a look at what happens backstage when Thunder Rosa comes back to AEW." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

While it might have seemed unclear whether or not Thunder Rosa would be returning to the promotion a few months ago, it seems like Tony Khan is preparing for her return.

