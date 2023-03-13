WWE veteran says major AEW star belongs in the "category of an Eddie Guerrero"

Former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich recently shared his thoughts on AEW star Thunder Rosa. He believes Rosa has the potential to be in the same league as Eddie Guerrero and expressed his hope that she continues to pursue her passion for wrestling.

Thunder Rosa was a dominant force in the AEW women's division before sustaining an injury last year. Despite her absence from the ring, Savinovich is confident that she will continue to excel when she returns to active competition.

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Savinovich praised Rosa's talent and seemingly compared her to Eddie Guerrero.

“You are in the category of an Eddie Guerrero. I can see talent and you have it, and I just hope that they don’t kill your passion.” [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Despite her recent injury, Thunder Rosa has remained active in the promotion. She is currently on the Spanish commentary team for AEW.

Thunder Rosa was reportedly present at a recent AEW Dynamite taping

According to reports, an important backstage meeting was held during a recent Dynamite taping, with Thunder Rosa seemingly "making amends."

As reported by Fightful Select, the former women's world champion addressed several issues that arose during her time with the company. She seemingly demonstrated her willingness to repair relationships and move forward.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral A BIG story just dropped on Fightful Select about AEW holding a backstage talent meeting with Thunder Rosa and the entire female roster.



It was an effort to ease tensions between her and the locker room. Those there say it was productive and hoped it was a "clean slate." A BIG story just dropped on Fightful Select about AEW holding a backstage talent meeting with Thunder Rosa and the entire female roster. It was an effort to ease tensions between her and the locker room. Those there say it was productive and hoped it was a "clean slate." https://t.co/4AXUdE6oEF

Thunder Rosa has been a critical figure in the women's division since signing with the company in 2020. The former champion was set to defend her title against Toni Storm at last year's All Out event but could not do so due to injury.

Fans will have to wait and see when Rosa returns to the ring with new opponents like Saraya lined up for her in the women's division.

