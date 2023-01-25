Britt Baker seemingly omitted from AEW Dynamite match featuring former WWE Superstars

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. has kicked off her 2023 in style. She has been very active throughout the month of January, but her momentum will be halted this week as she has been removed from the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

Baker was scheduled to compete in a triple threat match against former Ruby Soho and former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm this week, with the bout being set up following Toni and Saraya's heel turns last week.

However, AEW personality Tony Schiavone noted on the most recent edition of the "Control Center" on YouTube that Storm and Soho will now take part in a singles match, with no mention of why Baker was removed from the bout.

Britt Baker was featured on the most recent edition of AEW Dark, where she took on rising indie sensation Billie Starkz. The Doctor did pick up the win but received another facial injury during the match.

There was some speculation that her match with Billie Starkz was the reason Baker was removed from the upcoming match on Dynamite. However, her match on AEW Dark was taped in December 2022, and Baker has wrestled on TV twice since then.

Did Britt Baker play a part in Toni Storm and Saraya's heel turns?

On the January 11th, 2023 edition of Dynamite, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter defeated Saraya and Toni Storm in a tag team match, but the result was far from clean.

The match ended when Baker intercepted Hikaru Shida's kendo stick being thrown into the ring, using it on Storm and costing them the match. Since then, Storm and Saraya have not only turned their backs on Shida but viciously assaulted Willow Nightingale on the January 18th edition of Dynamite.

While Baker had no direct involvement in the match between Storm and Willow on January 18th, it can't be ignored that had the D.M.D. not caught Shida's kendo stick two weeks ago, perhaps all the animosity that leaked out of Storm and Saraya might have been avoided.

Who do you think will win between Toni Storm and Ruby Soho? Let us know in the comments section down below!

