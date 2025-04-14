Britt Baker sends a 2-word message for Adam Cole amid AEW absence

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW TV for a while. Amid her absence, she recently sent a message to TNT Champion Adam Cole.

Baker was one of the pillars of the women's division during AEW's early days. Sadly, her career came to a halt in recent years due to health issues. When she returned to the ring last year, she wasn't pushed as prominently as before and has not been seen on TV since November 2024.

The former AEW Women's World Champion was in a relationship with Adam Cole since 2017 before breaking up last year. Despite this, both remain supportive of each other as The Doctor reacted to Cole winning the TNT Championship at Dynasty 2025.

The DMD recently posted a video of herself on Instagram when a fan commented with a gif of Cole. Baker responded to the fan by calling the former WWE star "the champ."

Britt Baker responds to a fan on Instagram (Image credit: Baker's Instagram)

Saraya commented on her first AEW match with Britt Baker

When Saraya joined AEW in 2022, she was medically cleared to compete and was immediately put into a storyline with Baker. Both women competed in a singles match at Full Gear 2022, where the Anti-Diva picked up the win.

Speaking on MuscleManMalcolm, Saraya talked about her All Elite in-ring debut against Baker, stating that the latter carried her through the match. She also wishes she could run it back one more time.

"You know, it was my first match back in like five years. I hadn’t really done enough training in my opinion, like Britt had to carry me big time. I was nervous, my wind wasn’t perfect yet. That’s one thing I wish I could go back and do again for sure, maybe we can run it back one more time. Without Britt - I’m just so thankful for her because she was patient with me, she helped me, she talked to me throughout the whole thing. I felt like a deer in headlights." [H/T - EWrestling News]

It will be interesting to see when Britt Baker will make her return to All Elite Wrestling.

