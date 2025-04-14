  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Britt Baker sends a 2-word message for Adam Cole amid AEW absence

Britt Baker sends a 2-word message for Adam Cole amid AEW absence

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 14, 2025 19:11 GMT
Britt Baker and Adam Cole
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion (Image source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW TV for a while. Amid her absence, she recently sent a message to TNT Champion Adam Cole.

Ad

Baker was one of the pillars of the women's division during AEW's early days. Sadly, her career came to a halt in recent years due to health issues. When she returned to the ring last year, she wasn't pushed as prominently as before and has not been seen on TV since November 2024.

The former AEW Women's World Champion was in a relationship with Adam Cole since 2017 before breaking up last year. Despite this, both remain supportive of each other as The Doctor reacted to Cole winning the TNT Championship at Dynasty 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The DMD recently posted a video of herself on Instagram when a fan commented with a gif of Cole. Baker responded to the fan by calling the former WWE star "the champ."

Britt Baker responds to a fan on Instagram (Image credit: Baker&#039;s Instagram)
Britt Baker responds to a fan on Instagram (Image credit: Baker's Instagram)

Saraya commented on her first AEW match with Britt Baker

When Saraya joined AEW in 2022, she was medically cleared to compete and was immediately put into a storyline with Baker. Both women competed in a singles match at Full Gear 2022, where the Anti-Diva picked up the win.

Ad

Speaking on MuscleManMalcolm, Saraya talked about her All Elite in-ring debut against Baker, stating that the latter carried her through the match. She also wishes she could run it back one more time.

"You know, it was my first match back in like five years. I hadn’t really done enough training in my opinion, like Britt had to carry me big time. I was nervous, my wind wasn’t perfect yet. That’s one thing I wish I could go back and do again for sure, maybe we can run it back one more time. Without Britt - I’m just so thankful for her because she was patient with me, she helped me, she talked to me throughout the whole thing. I felt like a deer in headlights." [H/T - EWrestling News]
Ad
youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see when Britt Baker will make her return to All Elite Wrestling.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications