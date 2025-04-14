Saraya opens up about nerve-wracking AEW moment: "I felt like a deer in headlights"

Saraya has opened up about a nerve-wracking moment during her time in AEW and revealed that she felt like a deer in headlights at the time. This was a major revelation about what she went through then.
The former WWE star joined AEW in 2022 and her first course of action was to get into a feud with Britt Baker. After the initial faceoff, the two agreed to a match at Full Gear in 2022. Much to Saraya’s delight, she picked up a win over Baker.
However, she has now revealed how she felt like a deer in the headlights given that it was her first match in five years. Speaking on MuscleManMalcolm, she said:
“You know, it was my first match back in like five years. I hadn’t really done enough training in my opinion, like Britt had to carry me big time. I was nervous, my wind wasn’t perfect yet. That’s one thing I wish I could go back and do again for sure, maybe we can run it back one more time. Without Britt - I’m just so thankful for her because she was patient with me, she helped me, she talked to me throughout the whole thing. I felt like a deer in headlights.” [H/T - EWrestling News]
Saraya tells fans not to get hopes up regarding WWE return
Ever since leaving AEW, Saraya has been inundated with rumors about a potential return to WWE. However, she has now spilled cold water on those claims and told the fans not to get their hopes up.
During a recent appearance on The Grue Rume Show, the former AEW star said:
“Yeah, so, I do want to take 2025 as a time to find myself a little bit and kind of get my feet wet outside of wrestling, and it’s something, like, I definitely wanna do. I didn’t realize as many people would wanna see me back in WWE (laughs). I am very insecure with the way I feel, like, people think about me. I get in my head a little bit and so, the fact that - I mean, it’s just insane how many people are talking about me going back to WWE and I just want people just to don’t get your hopes up. At least this year. I kind of wanna take 2025 to do acting and all that kind of fun stuff but one day, I would love to.”
It will be interesting to see if and when Saraya will return to her former workplace.