Former WWE champion reveals she'll not return to the promotion anytime soon: "Don't get your hopes up"

A former WWE champion has told the fans not to get their hopes up amid rumors of her possible return to the company soon. This may disappoint some fans.

Saraya departed from AEW last month, ending her nearly three-year run with the promotion. This came as a surprise to many. She was not seen in action for a few months and ultimately announced her departure.Since then, rumors have circulated about her potential return to the Stamford-based company.

However, the former Divas Champion quelled all those rumors when she appeared as a guest on the Grue Rume Show, where she told the fans not to get their hopes up, at least for this year.

“Yeah, so, I do want to take 2025 as a time to find myself a little bit and kind of get my feet wet outside of wrestling, and it’s something, like, I definitely wanna do. I didn’t realize as many people would wanna see me back in WWE (she laughed). I am very insecure with the way I feel like people think about me. I get in my head a little bit and so, the fact that — I mean, it’s just insane how many people are talking about me going back to WWE and I just want people just to don’t get your hopes up. At least this year. I kind of wanna take 2025 to do acting and all that kind of fun stuff but one day, I would love to,” she said. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Saraya heaps praise on WWE star Rhea Ripley

In the same episode, Saraya gave a shout-out to WWE star Rhea Ripley and called her a powerhouse. She said:

“I mean, Rhea’s amazing. She’s a powerhouse. Everybody there. The women’s roster there right now is stacked so, yeah, it’s incredible and they’re doing really wonderful things. I don’t know if there’s even a place for me there right now but… I get that a lot. I’ve got that in other interviews too. Everyone’s very like, ‘Go home.’”

It would be great to see her take on Rhea Ripley if she went back to her former workplace.

