"I say don’t knock it until you try it" - Britt Baker sends bold message to MMA star

Britt Baker thinks MMA fighter Kayla Harrison shouldn't knock professional wrestling until she's actually tried it.

Even though there has been plenty of crossover between professional wrestling and mixed martial arts over the last several years, some fighters still seem to have an issue with pro wrestling. Harrison, who recently appeared on AEW Dynamite alongside American Top Team, had nothing kind to say about her appearance and ran down professional wrestling in the media afterward.

Harrison's comments came up during Britt Baker's latest interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss All Elite Wrestling. When asked about the MMA fighter's comments, Baker took the high road and offered a very diplomatic response.

"I say don’t knock it until you try it." Britt Baker said. "You get in there with millions at home and learn the craft that is professional wrestling. It’s not easy. It’s not a walk in the park. The hardest part is building a connection with the fans. It’s the most important part. I don’t think people don’t know how hard it truly is."

Britt Baker hasn't interacted with American Top Team on AEW television

While Kayla Harrison was a "one and done" on AEW Dynamite, Dan Lambert and American Top Team have been a fixture of AEW programming over the last couple of months. With the MMA group tangled up in a feud with The Inner Circle, no one from that group has crossed paths with Britt Baker.

Unlike Harrison, Paige VanZant looks genuinely interested in taking part in the world of professional wrestling. A high-profile match between her and Baker would certainly get some mainstream attention for All Elite Wrestling in the process.

