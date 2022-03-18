"None of you undeserving idiots will appreciate" - Britt Baker sends a fiery message after losing the AEW Women's Championship

Britt Baker recently broke silence following her crushing AEW Women's Championship loss to Thunder Rosa on this week's Dynamite.

The Doctor and La Mera Mera went to war in a Steel Cage Match in the Wednesday night show's main event. The two performers left no stone unturned to brutalize each other as they used a variety of weapons during the encounter.

In the end, Rosa triumphed in front of her hometown crowd of San Antonio after laying down Baker with a Fire Thunder Driver on top of thumbtacks. It marked the end of Britt Baker's 290-day run with the AEW Women's Championship, arguably the best title reign of the promotion's women's division so far.

Now, she has finally issued a statement following her title loss. Taking to Instagram, Baker wrote that while others enjoy their day off, she's fulfilling her responsibilities as a dentist. Furthermore, The Doctor added that she had the best championship reign that fans are unlikely to recognize until she wins gold again.

"While others relax & recover on their day off, I’m just now leaving the dental office for the day- bruised and cut up, on 2 hours of sleep after traveling half way across the country. I might have lost, but I gave you all the best damn women’s championship reign that none of you undeserving idiots will appreciate until I’m champion again. This will always be my division. To all those I paved the way for, you’re welcome," wrote Britt Baker.

What's next for Britt Baker following her AEW Women's Championship loss?

Though Baker is no longer draped in gold, it's safe to say a performer of her caliber and stature would remain an integral part of the women's division.

One of the directions AEW could head in is a feud between The Doctor and her muscle, Jamie Hayter, as they have been subtly hinting at it over the last few weeks.

Apart from that, TBS Champion Jade Cargill is currently without a formidable challenger for her title, and this is where Britt Baker could step in. The two performers regularly take potshots at each other on Twitter, and booking a rivalry between them wouldn't be a herculean task for AEW.

