Britt Baker sends a message to Cody Rhodes amidst her AEW absence

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW for a while. Amid her absence, she has sent a message to Cody Rhodes.

Britt was the first female wrestler signed to AEW and was one of the pillars of the company during its initial years. She carried the women's division on her back for the first few years after the company's launch. However, her career came to a bit of a standstill in 2023 due to a back injury. During this time, she also suffered a transient ischemic attack, often referred to as a mini-stroke.

Despite this setback, she returned to the ring in 2024 for a brief time and feuded with Mercedes Mone. She even competed for the TBS Championship at All In London 2024. However, since November, she has been absent from AEW TV.

Amid her absence, she took to her Instagram story to announce that her entrance music by Downstait had just crossed 1,000,000 streams. Downstait is the same band that performed the entrance music for Cody Rhodes as well. In her story, she also thanked the American Nightmare.

Check out her post here.

Screengrab of Britt Baker's Instagram Story (source: Baker's Instagram account)

What is Britt Baker's current status with AEW?

Despite being one of the pillars of AEW, Britt Baker's name has faced controversy recently. There have been several reports regarding her behavior backstage, which has upset quite a few people, including Tony Khan. These reports suggested that Baker's backstage behavior was the reason she was being kept off TV, leading to speculation that she might leave the Jacksonville-based promotion soon.

However, Fightful Select recently reported that Baker still has quite a bit of time left on her current deal with AEW. There are other reasons for her current time off from the ring, and the reports also state that she is open to returning to the company.

It will be interesting to see when Britt Baker will make her return to AEW from hiatus.

