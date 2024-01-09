Britt Baker sends a message on the fifth anniversary of her AEW signing

Britt Baker is one of the top stars in AEW. 2024 marks the fifth anniversary of her signing with Tony Khan's company, and the star acknowledged it on social media.

Baker, a former AEW Women's World Champion, was the first female signee of All Elite Wrestling. She debuted at the company's inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, in 2019.

A user on X shared a picture of Baker from the press conference where her signing was announced, and the former women's champion replied to the tweet, quoting her catchphrase in the caption.

"D👇🏼M👇🏼D👇🏼@AEW," Baker tweeted.

The Doctor has been one of the main fixtures of the women's division in AEW. She has been consistently booked as a top star and has appeared in several memorable contests and storylines. Baker won the Women's World title off of Hikaru Shida in 2021 and went on to have a dominant run that was eventually ended by Thunder Rosa in March 2022.

Through most of 2023, Baker had been engaged in a rivalry with the Outcasts - the stable comprised of Saraya, Ruby Soho, and Toni Storm. She was last seen inside the ring unsuccessfully challenging Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship on Collision in September 2023.

Toni Storm receives emotional message from recently debuted AEW star

A member of the AEW roster who recently made her in-ring debut shared a message for Toni Storm, crediting the latter as her motivation and establishing her character as a huge fan of the women's world champion.

Mariah May recently wrestled her first match on Dynamite, defeating Queen Aminata in a successful encounter. After the bout, May took to Instagram and shared a story of herself with the Timeless One - showing the former photographing Storm lounging on a sofa - with the following caption:

"Everything I do is for you."

Check out the screenshot of her story below.

Mariah May sends a message to Toni Storm.

Despite May being victorious in her first match, the subsequent debut of Deonna Purrazzo in AEW - who then confronted the former Goddess of Stardom Champion - took the shine off of the former's win, about which May cut a rousing promo backstage.

Purazzo and Toni Storm seem to be on a collision course, and fans are eager to see a matchup between the Women's World Champion and the Virtuosa.

Will Deonna Purazzo challenge Toni Storm for her World Championship? Let us know in the comments below!

