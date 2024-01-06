"Everything I do is for you" - Toni Storm receives a message from fellow AEW star

An AEW star recently sent a heartwarming message to the AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm.

The star in question is none other than Mariah May, who is currently playing the gimmick of a fan who is obsessed with Toni Storm in All Elite Wrestling. May made her All Elite Wrestling debut this past week on Dynamite, where she defeated Queen Aminata.

Taking to Instagram, Mariah May shared a story with Toni Storm with the following message:

"Everything I do is for you."

Check out the screenshot of her story below:

Mariah May's Instagram story

Tony Khan recently praised Toni Storm for her character in AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently had nothing but praises for Toni Storm. The Timeless star is one of the ex-WWE stars who has found tremendous success in All Elite Wrestling as compared to her run in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking at the Worlds End media call, Tony Khan praised the AEW Women's World Champion:

“'Timeless' Toni Storm has built herself into an amazing character. I’ve loved working on it you know, it feels like a lifetime ago and it was honestly a really long time ago before—it was before I first started talking to Mariah [May] and it took a long time to get her visa done so this is many, many months ago. I first went to Toni Storm and talked to her about changing character and watching some films from the 50s and she sunk her teeth into it more than anybody’s ever sunk their teeth into something. Talk about a perfect fit for somebody and she has taken the ball and run with it unlike anyone I’ve ever seen. ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm has been amazing.”

TK further stated that Storm has become one of his personal favorites in the company.

“I’m really very proud of ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm and, as I said, to have somebody that has become a great champion and is a great wrestler, but has also quickly become one of my personal favorite characters on television. It’s a true statistic that AEW fans have very desirable demographics in terms of being above the median TV viewer in terms of income, and often various demographics that are desirable to advertisers.”

Are you a fan of Toni Storm's new gimmick in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.