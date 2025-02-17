Britt Baker sends message to Nikki Bella amid AEW absence

Britt Baker has not been seen in an AEW ring for a while. Amid her absence, she sent a message to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

For a long time, Britt Baker was considered one of the pillars of AEW's women's division. However, she was out of the ring for a considerable period due to a severe back injury. She returned to the ring last year and was involved in a prominent feud with Mercedes Mone. Following their match at All In 2024, she took a brief hiatus to film for the sixth season of Cobra Kai. Baker returned to the ring for two more matches before going on a hiatus again.

Amid her absence, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to post a series of photographs from attending the Cobra Kai premiere. WWE legend Nikki Bella commented on her post with a fire emoji and Baker replied that she loved the "Bella hype" she was receiving. You can check out her post here.

@nikkigarcia [Nikki Bella] there's nothing I love more than the Bella hype emojis," she wrote.

The two stars had a heartfelt interaction [Image source: Screengrab of comments on Baker's Instagram post]

Teddy Long offers some advice to Britt Baker

Despite being one of the top stars in AEW, Britt Baker has some backstage issues which has resulted in Tony Khan keeping her off TV for the past few months. Just last year, she was reportedly involved in a verbal spat with MJF backstage which made headlines. However, despite these issues, WWE is seemingly interested in signing the former AEW Women's World Champion after she leaves the Jacksonville-based company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with host Mac Davis, Teddy Long said that despite her great presentation and mic skills, he advised Baker to get her attitude in check if she wanted to work for WWE.

"She's got a great look and she does good promos. But like you say when you come to the big boys, you know, you got to get that attitude in check and realize exactly where you are, this ain't AEW," Long said. [4:21-4:38]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Only time will tell when the former Women's World Champion will make her return to AEW television or whether she will be headed to WWE any time soon.

