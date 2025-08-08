Britt Baker Sends Rare Message to Top AEW Star Amid Unexplained Absence

Britt Baker has sent a rare message to a top AEW star amid her unexplained absence. Her absence from the company is becoming increasingly mysterious by the day.

Ad

Baker has been away from AEW since November last year, and the reasons are still unknown. Despite not appearing in the ring or in the company, she has been very busy on social media, and she recently sent out a message to Kris Statlander.

Kris Statlander turned 30 today, and in honor of her friend, the former AEW Women's World Champion took to Instagram stories to shower some rare birthday love on her friend. Posting a picture of the two of them together in the ring, she wrote:

Ad

Trending

“Happy bday to one of my favs @callmekrisstat.”

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Baker's story from Instagram.

That is a great way to wish someone, and it just goes to show that despite being away from the ring for so long, she still cares about her friends in AEW.

Ad

Dave Meltzer thinks Britt Baker may never return to AEW

Dave Meltzer is one of the most well-known journalists in the world of wrestling, and he recently had his say on Britt Baker’s absence.

He spoke on the Wrestling Observer Radio, stating that if Baker doesn't appear on the September 24 Dynamite show in her hometown of Pittsburgh, there is a chance she might never return to the company.

Ad

“Whatever the Britt Baker deal really is, if she’s not on this show, I’d think she’d never be back.”

That is a big statement, but there is no smoke without fire, and it just goes to show that there is something else in the background that we don't know about. Either way, it will be interesting to see when and if Baker comes back to AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More