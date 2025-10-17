  • home icon
  Britt Baker shares a rare personal update amid uncertain AEW future

Britt Baker shares a rare personal update amid uncertain AEW future

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 17, 2025 02:57 GMT
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women
Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion

AEW star Britt Baker recently shared an interesting post on social media during her hiatus. She has been absent from the company for almost a year. Despite being completely healthy, she has been sitting on the shelf. She reportedly had multiple backstage issues and was also suspended one time.

The D.M.D. is still under an AEW contract and will remain under one until 2026. However, rumors of the former AEW Women's World Champion joining WWE were going wild a few months ago. WWE also reportedly showed interest in signing her when she entered free agency.

Britt Baker is usually active on social media promoting major brands. She recently gave a personal update on her Instagram handle. She said that she recently visited her favorite dentist.

"Your favorite dentist’s favorite dentist. Love love love catching up with this absolute beast of a girl boss and a true homie. @drpaulinele @ledentalspa. (Also had to make the trip to check out baby girl’s new whip. She’s a beauty)," she wrote.

Veteran believes Tony Khan is uncomfortable dealing with Britt Baker

The former AEW Women's World Champion hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since November 2024. A veteran recently discussed the possible reason for her absence, despite being part of All Elite.

While speaking on The Experience, veteran Jim Cornette said that Tony Khan has kept Britt Baker off TV as he is avoiding dealing with her.

"Well, you don't think she's still in the wrestling business, do you? How long has it been since anybody's seen her? She's got a contract with a billionaire who will send a cheque to her house every week or every two weeks, whatever the pay period is. She never has to show up, go anywhere. He's obviously uncomfortable dealing with her. So he's put her on ice and she can just sit there and make her money and do nothing," he said.

It will be interesting to see when the former AEW Women's World Champion returns to the company.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Angana Roy
