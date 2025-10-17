Britt Baker shares a rare personal update amid uncertain AEW future

AEW star Britt Baker recently shared an interesting post on social media during her hiatus. She has been absent from the company for almost a year. Despite being completely healthy, she has been sitting on the shelf. She reportedly had multiple backstage issues and was also suspended one time.The D.M.D. is still under an AEW contract and will remain under one until 2026. However, rumors of the former AEW Women's World Champion joining WWE were going wild a few months ago. WWE also reportedly showed interest in signing her when she entered free agency.Britt Baker is usually active on social media promoting major brands. She recently gave a personal update on her Instagram handle. She said that she recently visited her favorite dentist.&quot;Your favorite dentist’s favorite dentist. Love love love catching up with this absolute beast of a girl boss and a true homie. @drpaulinele @ledentalspa. (Also had to make the trip to check out baby girl’s new whip. She’s a beauty),&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVeteran believes Tony Khan is uncomfortable dealing with Britt BakerThe former AEW Women's World Champion hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since November 2024. A veteran recently discussed the possible reason for her absence, despite being part of All Elite.While speaking on The Experience, veteran Jim Cornette said that Tony Khan has kept Britt Baker off TV as he is avoiding dealing with her.&quot;Well, you don't think she's still in the wrestling business, do you? How long has it been since anybody's seen her? She's got a contract with a billionaire who will send a cheque to her house every week or every two weeks, whatever the pay period is. She never has to show up, go anywhere. He's obviously uncomfortable dealing with her. So he's put her on ice and she can just sit there and make her money and do nothing,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see when the former AEW Women's World Champion returns to the company.