A wrestling veteran claimed that Tony Khan is unable to deal with a former AEW Women's World Champion. The veteran also believes that Khan is paying the star to sit at home.
Tony Khan is uncomfortable with the major AEW name, Dr. Britt Baker, according to the wrestling veteran, Jim Cornette. Baker has not been on TV since November last year, and fans are still anticipating her return. Last week, Dynamite was from Pittsburgh, which is Britt's hometown, but she didn't even show up there.
Speaking on his The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette said that Tony is paying Britt to stay at home, and he is uncomfortable dealing with the DMD:
"Well, you don't think she's still in the wrestling business, do you? How long has it been since anybody's seen her? She's got a contract with a billionaire who will send a cheque to her house every week or every two weeks, whatever the pay period is. She never has to show up, go anywhere. He's obviously uncomfortable dealing with her. So he's put her on ice and she can just sit there and make her money and do nothing," Cornette said.
A veteran recently urged Tony Khan to bring back Britt Baker
While Britt Baker is off TV for nearly a year, the wrestling veteran, Diamond Dallas Paige recently urged Tony Khan to bring her back. Taking to X, DDP revealed that Baker is in peak physical condition and ready to return:
"Yo Tony, when are you bringing back @RealBrittBaker? Rumor has it she's been staying in peak physical condition and is ready to make her return. She's ready and so are the fans. 👊💎 Catch the full DDP's Gauntlet with Britt from last December now on the @DDPYoga YouTube channel!" DDP wrote.
Meanwhile, there are no announcements regarding Baker's return as of yet. Only time will tell when the DMD will be back on TV.
