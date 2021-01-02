Britt Baker shares a video of Brodie Lee Jr. pinning Adam Cole

Following the devastating passing of All Elite Wrestling star Brodie Lee, tributes and heartwarming stories about his legacy have poured in from countless stars of the wrestling world. Brodie Lee's son was a huge part of the tribute show on AEW Dynamite. Some wrestlers also tried to put a smile on Brodie Lee Jr.'s face, as seen in a backstage video in which he wrestles Adam Cole.

On her Twitter page, AEW star Britt Baker recently posted a sweet video of Brodie Lee Jr, wrestling Cole, her real-life partner.

In the clip, Brodie Lee Jr. performers his late father's move, the Discus Lariat on Cole, who then falls to the ground. Brodie Lee Jr. then pins the former NXT Champion for the three count. During this challenging time, Cole may have been doing his best just to help Brodie Lee Jr. have some fun.

Brodie Lee Jr. has been signed to an AEW contract

On Tony Schiavone's podcast, he revealed that Brodie Lee Jr. has been signed to an AEW contract, though he's only 8 years old. Schiavone explained that the company wanted to take care of the boy and his family.

[AEW] brought little Brodie to TV and wrestling is his life," said Schiavone. "They made him a member of the Dark Order, they put a mask on him, he came out with a kendo stick and beat up a lot of people. They signed him to a contract, legitimately signed him to a contract. When he gets of age, he'll be with AEW. They have taken care of him".

Brodie Lee Jr. and the Huber family had a huge presence at AEW Dynamite's tribute show. It has been met with high praise from many wrestling fans.