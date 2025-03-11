Britt Baker speaks out about a major issue amid AEW absence: "How rude"

Britt Baker has been off AEW television since November 2024. Amidst her absence from AEW, she recently shared a story about a huge piece of furniture she bought.

The Doctor posted a video on TikTok about her recent issues with delivery personnel after ordering some “giant-a**” furniture. While Baker expected them to help her move the items in, much to her dismay, they dropped them outside her house and then quickly exited the scene.

“My doorbell rang, and I looked through the window upstairs. These delivery drivers dropped off the two pieces of furniture I ordered—a loveseat and an ottoman—and took off sprinting. Dropped it and ran, got in the car, and drove away. So that’s bizarre.” [H/T WrestleZone]

While Britt Baker had no idea how she would move the furniture into her house at the time, she remained optimistic about finding a way.

“I come downstairs, and it’s giant. How? They don’t want to help me bring it in the house? What is a single girl—bad b**ch, mind you—supposed to do with this giant-ass piece of furniture? I’ll figure it out, but like… how rude.”

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW for months

Fans last saw Britt Baker in an AEW ring in November 2024. The Doctor defeated Penelope Ford on Dynamite in under nine minutes.

Moreover, there have been reports that her backstage reputation has allegedly been the reason for her absence. Some also believe that Tony Khan might be done with her and may not choose to bring her back.

Despite her extended absence, Baker has made major public appearances, such as at the red-carpet premiere of Cobra Kai. She is also a part of the cast for its latest season.

With fans clamoring to see one of AEW's top stars back in action, whether she will return to the company remains to be seen.

